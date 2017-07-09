Driver, cats die when vehicle crashes into New Castle animal shelter

The driver and three cats perished in a crash and fire at the Brandywine Valley SPCA center in New Castle.

The Good Will Volunteer Fire Co.,New Castle reported in a social media post that the sound of a small explosion was reported by residents in the vicinity of the center at 600 South Street at about midnight, Saturday.

Good Will fire units arrived on the scene shortly thereafter and found a vehicle in the building.

Christiana, Wilmington Manor, Minquadale, Minquas, and Holloway Terrace fire companies arrived and stretched additional hand lines, conducted searches, and began ventilation in the kennel areas while also taking animals to safety, the fire company reported.

A second alarm was sounded with a special call for the New Castle County Collapse Rescue Team, bringing Delaware City, Port Penn, Elsmere, Mill Creek, and Claymont firefighters to the scene. The collapse team evaluated the stability of the building once the fire was extinguished.

In all about 100 animals were rescued from the building. However, the driver of the vehicle died at the scene. Residents also assisted in aiding the animals, Good Will reported.

The community responded to the tragedy by adopting many of the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s shelter animals.

“We are so overwhelmed and touched by the support pouring in from all of you in the community following the fire at our New Castle Campus last night,” the Brandywine Valley SPCA reported in a social media post. “At our West Chester Campus alone, 56 animals were adopted and 15 animals left with rescue groups today.”