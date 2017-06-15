Wilmington Rotary offering 4th of July flag sponsorship program

Rotary Club of Wilmington will display approximately 500 flags during the week of the Fourth of July at Rotary Centennial Park (H. Fletcher Brown Park) in front of the Hercules Building in downtown Wilmington.

Advertisement

Each flag will feature a customized plaque featuring the name of an honored hero, including military, first responder, and other heroes past and present. Individuals and organizations are invited to honor the heroes in their lives by sponsoring flags for $50.

Proceeds will help support the Rotary Club of Wilmington’s work to help Wilmington become a World Class City, a release stated.