Frankford man charged with illegal dumping

The DNREC Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit arrested a Frankford man June 1 and charged him with illegal dumping after evidence from trash found on Blueberry Lane near Frankford led officers to the suspect.

Carlos A. Valencia, 28, was charged with causing or contributing to the discharge of solid waste material. Valencia was also wanted on two capiases out of Justice of the Peace Court 3 in Georgetown, where he pled guilty to the illegal dumping charge and received a $500 fine along with an order to clean up the trash.

To report possible environmental violations, members of the public are encouraged to call DNREC’s 24-hour Environmental Emergency Response Line at 800-662-8802.

Sussex County has been dealing with cases of illegal dumping that have included the discovery of large illegal dumps.

