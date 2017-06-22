CSC to cut ribbon on new headquarters

CSC will hold a ribbon cutting for its new global headquarters on Tuesday morning.

The building is located in the Little Falls area west of Wilmington.

Slated to be on hand are Delaware Gov. John Carney New Castle Co. County Executive Matthew Meyer and CSC CEO Rod Ward.

The 148,000 square-foot global headquarters is part of an investment by CSC in its lines of business, its employees, and the state of Delaware. The opening is the culmination of nearly two years of planning and construction.

The building was built on nearly 40 acres of CSC’s campus, and incorporates state-of-the-art features for employees and “green” features to support the surrounding nature and community.

CSC, which was founded in Wilmington, is a leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the world.