Brandywine SPCA to buy Georgetown shelter, clearing the way for reopening of Stanton site for adoptions

The Delaware SPCA (DE SPCA) and the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) have entered into a contractual agreement to transfer the Delaware SPCA’s Georgetown facility to the BVSPCA.

The agreement clears the way for opening the SPCA’s northern Delaware shelter for adoptions.

The site in Stanton was put up for sale at one point. The property has also served as a pet cemetery, with cases of owners ashes being buried with their pets.

The transfer will result in an upgraded facility and expanded services for Sussex County residents, while giving the BVSPCA an avenue to house animals coming to the organization from southern Delaware.

“Sussex County residents will benefit from a much-needed state-of-the-art facility almost immediately — much more quickly than we would have been able to provide,” said Delaware SPCA Board President Diane Ferry. “Leveraging the resources of the BVSPCA enables us to further our mission of promoting the humane treatment of animals in Delaware,” she said.

The transfer will allow the Delaware SPCA to grow services at its Stanton shelter. Adoptable animals will be available at the DE SPCA’s Stanton shelter by late summer. Also during that time, wellness services, including spay/neuter, will be expanded.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA has a contract with the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare to provide services for animals from state-wide animal control and cruelty cases.

Last year 31 percent of the dogs entering the BVSPCA under that agreement came from Sussex County. Adding the Georgetown location gives those dogs an opportunity housed locally and allows the BVSPCA to provide adoption outlets in all three counties, complementing the New Castle shelter and Animal Health Clinic and the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center in Dover.

The BVSPCA plans to grow adoption services, low-cost spay/neuter, affordable veterinary care, safety net services that help families avoid pet surrender, and programs like trap-neuter-return (TNR) for community cats.

“We’re looking forward to expanding the services we offer in Sussex County while helping another shelter achieve its strategic goals,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “This agreement is a win-win for both organizations, but the biggest win is for the pets and pet families of Delaware.”

The two animal welfare organizations will remain independent. Tiffany Briddell, acting executive director for the Delaware SPCA said, “We plan to work closely with Brandywine Valley SPCA. We will continue to partner with them on several fronts, including adoption events.”

The Georgetown shelter will remain open as its ownership is transferred. The BVSPCA will retain the records for all animals that have been adopted from or treated at the shelter over the past five years. The BVSPCA will strive to fill the majority of shelter positions with current staff.

During the transition, the two organizations will collaborate to ensure as seamless a transition as possible for clients and the community. Clients will continue to use the existing phone number during and after the transition: 302-856-6361.