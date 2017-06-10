Bayhealth spring golf tourney raises nearly $25,000

Bayhealth’s annual Spring Golf Tournament was held at the Rookery North Golf Course on Friday, May 12, 2017. The event is a collaborative fundraiser between the Bayhealth Foundation and the Auxiliary of Milford Memorial Hospital.

The event drew 40 sponsors and 130 golfers who participated enthusiastically despite chilly weather and overcast conditions. Volunteers from the Milford Auxiliary joined Bayhealth Foundation staff and other volunteers to host the event. Golfers enjoyed a luncheon in the Rookery North clubhouse, then at noon took to the course. Throughout the tournament, the teams competed to win prizes for best overall team performance, longest drive and other contests.

Golfers returning from the course had warm hors d’oeuvres and took part in raffles for prizes provided by local businesses. Longest drive winners Sophie Campbell and Temple Carter received prizes for their achievements.

The event raised nearly $25,000 for the Milford Auxiliary, which has chosen to commit these funds to support the health campus project in southern Delaware.

The Bayhealth Foundation has committed to raise no less than $15 million in support of the health campus project in southern Delaware through its Campaign for Bayhealth – Phase III.