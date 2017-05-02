Video released of Corporate Circle burglary suspect

New Castle County Police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect in a burglary that occurred in New Castle Corporate Commons. Police were told that someone entered the business on the unit block of corporate circle between two nd 4 a.m. on Tuesday and took items from the business

Anyone with information can contact Detective John Mancuso atJMancuso@nccde.orgor (302) 395-2743, or New Castle County Police at (302) 573-2800. Tips can also be submitted to www.nccpd.com.

See video below:

