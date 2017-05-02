May 2, 2017 by

Video released of Corporate Circle burglary suspect

New Castle County Police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect in a burglary that occurred in New Castle Corporate Commons. Police were told that someone entered the business on the unit block of corporate circle between two nd 4 a.m. on Tuesday and took items from the business

Anyone with information can contact Detective John Mancuso atJMancuso@nccde.orgor (302) 395-2743, or New Castle County Police at (302) 573-2800. Tips can also be submitted to www.nccpd.com.

See video below:

Advertisement


Facebook Comments
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
Advertisement

About the Author

Special to Delaware Business Now

Delaware Business Now is a five-day-a-week newsletter and associated website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.

Visit Website

Advertisement

Comments are closed.