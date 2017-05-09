Rehoboth tightens regulations on tents, umbrellas

The City of Rehoboth Beach has released rules aimed at stopping the use of increasingly larger tents and umbrellas.

Umbrellas are now limited to eight feet in diameter and seven feet six inches in height.

Baby tents that are three feet high and wide are permitted, but not the large tents that invaded the beach last summer. Tents have to be anchored.

Umbrellas and baby tents can’t remain on the beach after 10 p.m. After that time, the umbrellas and other items left on the beach will be collected and discarded.

Tents for weddings are allowed with a permit. Barbecue grills are banned.

The regulations have resulted in an outcry from some beachgoers but were welcomed by others who complained about blocked access and other issues According to some accounts, a few of the tents included makeshift toilets.

The revised ordinance goes into the effect at the middle of this month.