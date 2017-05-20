Pharma services provider sold to Scottish company

SL Pharma Labs Inc. has been sold to Scotland-based Exova Group PLC.

Financial details were not disclosed.

SL Pharma Labs, based near Wilmington provides product development laboratory and clinical manufacture services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies.

Services include formulation development, process development, analytical development, microbiological development, clinical manufacture and stability testing. The company specializes in the development and clinical manufacture of parenteral, ophthalmic, intranasal and topical drug products.



“Becoming part of a global testing and advisory business with its commitment and plans to continue to expand in the pharmaceutical sector is a great move for SL Pharma, our team and our customers as it gives us access to additional testing capabilities and expertise to significantlyexpandour CMC product development capabilities,” SL Pharma PresidentWaheed Sheikhsaid. “I look forward to working with Exova to continue to grow the business and take the SL Pharma name and reputation to exceptional new levels.” Exova Group , headquartered inEdinburgh, Scotland, is one of the world’s leading providers of testing, calibration, and advisory services.

The company has about 4,200 employees in 33 countries worldwide and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange.

Exova specializes in testing across a number of sectors ranging from aerospace to fire and building products; oil and gas and Industrials; infrastructure & environment; transportation; and health sciences.



“This acquisition significantly enhances our technical expertise and service offering within the pharmaceutical market and complements our existing testing facilities inNorth America,” said Dr.James R. Scull, Exova vice president, Health Sciences Americas. “The addition of SL Pharma to our portfolio is a clear demonstration of our commitment to developing our pharmaceutical business by expanding our testing capabilities to meet CMC product development and the rapidly growing need for Phase I and II clinical supplies manufacture.”



Generational Equity Executive Managing DirectorEd Weberestablished the relationship with SL Pharma, and Generational Equity Managing DirectorDouglas Smith’steam, headed by affiliatePeter Pryorand supported by Generational Equity Vice PresidentMusa Jagne, led the deal to closing.



“SL Pharma was seeking a partner that would provide a foundation to grow the business to new heights while maintaining the Company’s high quality standards,” said Jagne. “We found in Exova, a partner that not only recognized the value of SL Pharma and its people, but also demonstrated a commitment to excellence worldwide.”



Generational Equity, part of the Generational Groupheadquartered inDallaswith over 200 professionals located throughoutNorth America, helps business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services.