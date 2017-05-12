Operator of Courtyard UD named Marriott Developer of the Year

Shaner Hotels was named the Developer of the Year Award at the Marriott Connect Conference in Los Angeles.

Shaner operates the Courtyard by Marriott Newark-University of Delaware.

The award was given to Shaner as a result of strong openings in the past year and the future pipeline of properties.

Recent projects to note were the Fairfield Inn Paramus, TownePlace Suites Homestead, Courtyard Marathon and the Courtyard Hershey.

Future projects include the Fairfield Inn Daytona, Fairfield Inn Harrisburg Airport, and the Fairfield Inn Dayton.

Shaner is based in State College, PA.