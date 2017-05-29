Auction slated at window-maker BF Rich

An online auction is slated for assetsof BF Rich.

An inspection of equipment is slated for Thursday, June 1, with an inspection on Wednesday.

Click here for times, equipment descriptions and other information.

Conducting the auction is Comley Auctioneers and Appraisers.

The Newark-area manufacturer of doors and windows shut down operations earlier this year.

Door and Window Marketing reported the company had long-running financial problems. Rich employed 130.

BF Rich, which was founded in the Wilmington area in the 1950s later moved to a warehouse-industrial area on Ruthar Drive east of Newark in the 1990s, the magazine reported.

Rich faced stiff competition from national giants like Pella and Andersen as well as the ups and downs of the economy. Asteep recession in Delaware included the closing of both of the state’s auto plants and for a time the Delaware City refinery

BF Rich sold its doors and windows to dealers inDelaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, New York, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.