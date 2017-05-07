Limen House opens facility for women

Limen House has opened a sober living residence for women at 1900 Washington Street in Wilmington.

The new residence is named Aegis House – meaning “safe haven” – and was made possible through the kindness of donors Dr. and Mrs. Hertzfeld of Wilmington and the support of the state.

It will host nine residents in five single bedrooms and two double bedrooms. The new program offers a variable length of stay and consists of individual casemanagement and peer support designed for women who need extra support in their recovery process to return to independent living.

“Limen House is very grateful for all of the continued support as we grow our program to be able to help more women,” said Michael Duffy, executive director of Limen House.

With the latest addition,Limen House has four houses–two for men and two for women. The existing men’s level 3 house supports up to 16 men, while the level 2 residence houses up to nine men. The existing women’s house accommodates about 10.

For more information about the Limen House and its programs, call 302-652-7969 or visitwww.limenhouse.org.