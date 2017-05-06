Grey Fox Grille and Public House holds ribbon cutting

The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce (CDCC) joined The Grey Fox Grille for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The Grey Fox Grille & Public House is a full-service bar and restaurant serving American cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. The Grey Fox Grille also specializes in hosting events, such as wedding receptions or business meetings, and has extensive banquet and lunch meeting menus to help customize the occasion.

The restaurant, located at 140 S. State Street in Dover, officially opened its doors for business in November 2015 after six months of renovations to revitalize the historic building, which was formerly home to the W.T. Smithers restaurant. The Grey Fox is 100% veteran owned by business partners Diana Welch, Ryan Webber, Carolyn Davidson, and James Davidson.

