DART opens Lewes Transit Center

ADelaware Transit Corp. (DART First State) has opened the Lewes Transit Center.

Transportation Secretary Jennifer Cohan said, “The Lewes Transit Center is a much-needed addition to our transportation system, as it will provide a convenient hub for improved transit service, connecting local passengers with job opportunities, recreational activities, medical appointments, shopping, and more throughout the county.”

The first phase of the Lewes Transit Center project is complete with a 248-space Park & Ride with security cameras, bicycle racks and repair station, as well as electric car charging stations and temporary passenger amenities, including a ticket booth to sell the newly available 7-Day Pass.

A large canopy will be installed this fall equipped with LED lighting and phone charging stations.

“Our beach resorts are a destination for hundreds of thousands every year and a key economic driver for our state. This new transit center will provide both residents and guests easier access to all the local amenities our resort towns have to offer,” said Gov. John Carney.

The three-bay maintenance facility is slated for completion mid-2019. Funding for the Transit Center comes in part from the Federal Transit Administration’s State of Good Repair Grant of $5 million, as well as its 5311 Rural Transportation Assistance Program.

The new Lewes Park & Ride opened for service on Saturday, May 6, providing weekend Beach Bus service to the Rehoboth Boardwalk. also started weekend service from Rehoboth Park & Ride to Ocean City, MD.

On Monday, May 22, the daily Beach bus services begin operating service on seven bus routes serving the new Lewes Park & Ride, Rehoboth Beach and the Rehoboth boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Ruddertowne, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and Ocean City, MD.

The service operates 7 days a week.

DART’s Beach Connection starts on Friday, May 26, providing a ride from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach on Friday nights, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through September 4.

In addition to the new Lewes Park & Ride, DART continues to offer Beach Bus service from the Rehoboth Park & Ride. The parking fee is $10/vehicle and includes up to 4 Daily Passes.

DART’s bus information is now available on the DelDOT mobile app. Riders can select any bus stop and receive bus arrival times and live updates to plan their trip down to the minute.

The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For information on fixed route bus services statewide, please call 1-800-652-DART or visit www.DartFirstState.com.