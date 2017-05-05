Cullen, Michaud to hold Italian dinner event in early June

A music and culinary event is coming to The Lighthouse Cove at 1301 Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach on June 4.

The event will kick off Coastal Cuisine Restaurant Week with personal chef, sommelier and guitarist, Paul Cullen, and James Beard Award winning Chef Jeff Michaud joining together for a night of Italian cuisine, wine and music.

Attendees will sit down to a five course traditional Italian meal with region-specific wine pairings selected by Cullen and Michaud. “Rockin’ The Cucina” will begin with a social hour including an antipasti station in the Cove sitting right on the Rehoboth Bay in Dewey Beach.

The duo will host cooking demonstrations including an Appetizer, Salad dish and a traditional Italian entrée crafted by Paul and Michaud. The courses will conclude with cookies from Frank & Louie’s Italian Specialties in Rehoboth Beach, Guests then hear from Bad Company bassist, Cullen, who will perform i acoustic guitar sets in between courses.

The event is open to the public. Tickets may be purchased online atwww.CookingConcert.comat the price of $75.00 per person. Hyatt Place Dewey Beach is offering a special room package, which includes two tickets to “Rockin’ The Cucina” and an overnight stay at the hotel. To make reservations for this package go towww.HyattPlaceDeweyBeach.com<http://www.HyattPlaceDeweyBeach.com> and use the Group Code G-CHEF or call 888-591-1234.

Jeff Michaud began his cooking career at the age of 13 at a pizza shop in his native New Hampshire. Inspired by his grandmother’s cooking and beautiful homemade wedding cakes, Michaud enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America and graduated in 1998.

Michaud later moved to Philadelphia to work as Sous Chef for che Marc Vetri at his restaurant, Vetri Ristorante. Discovering his love for Italian cuisine in the Vetri kitchen, Michaud decided to move to Bergamo, Italy to further hone his skills.

Michaud returned to Philadelphia to rejoin the Vetri Family and open Osteria in 2007. In 2008, The James Beard Foundation nominated Osteria for “Best New Restaurant” and in 2010, Michaud won the James Beard Award for “Best Mid-Atlantic Chef.”

Cullen, a resident of coastal Sussex, is known for his expertise in food, wine and makes frequent musical appearances in the area. He has been focusing on Italian recipes from his mother and has led tours of Italy.

