Corporation Services rebrands to CSC

Corporation Service Company announced it has rebranded and introduced a new logo and brand identity.

Corporation Service Company will be known as CSC.

Corporation Service Company will remain the legal trade name.

CSC was founded in Delaware 118 years ago by Christopher Ward and Josiah Marvel, two leading figures of the legal community to provide entity formation and statutory representation services to businesses. The company remains under the ownership of the Ward family.

The company has been expanding in Delaware and is consolidating operations in the Little Falls area west of Wilmington.

“Through the years, CSC has evolved from a regional registered agent firm associated with mergers and acquisitions and other corporate transactions to a global leader helping some of the largest companies, financial institutions, and law firms stay compliant, manage risk, and streamline their workflows,” says CSC CEO Rod Ward.

Ward said the time was right for CSC to make this move.

“This is the first substantial change to our logo and brand strategy since our company’s founding,” says Ward. “In the past 10 years, we’ve doubled in size, made strategic acquisitions, and expanded our footprint to 17 countries. Our distinctive new look reflects the interconnected, evolving relationship we have with our clients. The infinity-style symbol helps us tell the story of our integrated solutions, and our ability to streamline operations, generate trust, and deliver exceptional results.”

CSC’s leadership stated that the rebrand and new logo, coupled with a new tagline, “We are the business behind business,” is emblematic of their commitment to taking care of their clients and their employees, delivering better ways of doing business, and creating a circle of success. In the past year, the company has focused on strengthening the culture of collaboration across its diverse business units around the world in order to bring the full scope of the company’s capabilities to their client base.

“Our new visual identity goes much deeper than just a logo, shortened name, and tagline” says Ward. “It also harnesses the same innovation and creativity with which CSC gets business done around the world. It’s not just about the transactions we make, it’s about the relationships we build. We pride ourselves on getting to know our clients’ businesses and becoming a true extension of their teams.” Ward added, “Our brand says: You can believe in our company, our people, and the solutions we provide.”

To coincide with the rebranding, CSC launched a newly designed website.

The rebranding also comes after Computer Sciences Corp. this year merged this with HPE Enterprise Services to create DXC Technology.

Computer Sciences, which has done information technology work in Delaware for DuPont and other companies, operated under the CSC initials, with Corporation Service Co. doing the same.

