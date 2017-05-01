Calagione wins James Beard Award

Sam Calagione has finally won the James Beard Awqrd for Wine, Beer and Spirits Profesional.

Philly.com and other outlets reported that the co-founder and CEO of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery won the honor after his seventh nomination. He was honored at a dinner Monday night in Chicago.

Calagione is known nationally for his work in pairing beer and food offerings.

Calagione and his wife Mariah founded Dogfish Head 22 years ago in a restaurant on Rehoboth Beach.

Dogfish Head has grown into one of the nation’s 20 largest breweries from its flagship operation in Milton.

Despite its size, Dogfish Head has continued to roll out “Off Centered” specialty brews, along with mainstays like its 60 Minute IPA.

Dogfish Head has also maintained its interests in restaurants and distilled beverages.

The original brewpub on Rehoboth Avenue has undergone a major renovation and will hold a grand opening later this month.

Next door is the company’s Chesapeake and Maine restaurant, which opened last year. Another company holding is the Dogfish Inn in Lewes.