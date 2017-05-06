Overturned crane on Route 1 ties up traffic for hours

The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a crash involving an overturned crane mounted in a truck.

Theincident occurred at approximately7:46a.m. Saturday in the area of Roue 1 between Route. 273 and Route 40.

The equipment was traveling southbound on Route 1 and for unknown reasons flipped over onto the driver’s side onto a metal guardrail and grass median.

The driver was trapped in the cab and had to be freed. The tractor is a Peterbilt three-axle truck with a crane body single unit.

Traffic was affected for hours, with both northbound and southbound directions closed for a time.