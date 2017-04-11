Two men charged with trash dumping in Sussex County

After investigating recent complaints, the Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit charged two Sussex County men with trash dumping violations.

One man was accused of charging for use of a dump site.

Danny L. Averitt, 44, of Frankford was charged with operating an unpermitted solid waste facility business.

Natural Resources Police officers arrested Averitt after learning that he was charging local residents and businesses a fee to dump trash on the property where they found the illegal dump site, according to a DNREC release.

He was arraigned in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas and given a later court date.

Natural Resources Police ECU officers also arrested Perry A. Townsend, 55, of Dagsboro and charged him with illegally collecting and transporting trash in the area, then dumping the refuse on the same property Averitt was using as an illegal dump site. During their investigation, Natural Resource Police officers learned that Townsend was also involved in other illegal dumping activity near Dagsboro.

Townsend was charged with and pled guilty to two counts of discharge of solid waste (dumping), and to a single count of transportation, collection, and storage of solid waste without a permit.

He was fined $1,900 fine at Justice of the Peace Court 3 in Georgetown and ordered to clean the trash west of Dagsboro that he pled guilty to dumping. Townsend was placed on probation.