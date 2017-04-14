Sussex Sheriff’s Office warns about court fine scams

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office has become aware of numerous fictitious calls being made in the county supposedly on behalf of the department.

The latest scam making the rounds has a caller purporting to be a Sussex County sheriff’s deputy. The scammer claims the intended victim missed jury duty and a warrant for his or her arrest has been issued by the courts. To avoid arrest, the scammer demands the intended victim pay a sum of money.

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that deputies will never solicit citizens by telephone or email to collect funds, fines or fees. Additionally, contact by the sheriff’s office will be made in person whenever subpoenas or other court-related documents must be delivered to citizens.

Under the Delaware system, sheriff’s offices serve court papers and conduct auctions on foreclosed properties. Law enforcement is handled by other agencies.

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office provides the following tips to anyone who encounters a suspicious call:

Do not panic. It is likely a scam;

Try to obtain the caller’s name, a physical address, and a telephone number, as well as the name of the organization represented;

Do not wire money, and do not agree to any terms or conditions;

Do not give sensitive or personal identifying information, such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, passwords, addresses, or dates of birth;

If the call seems suspicious, hang up and directly contact the agency in question to verify any claims;

Contact local law enforcement to report the suspected scam.

For more information, contact the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office at (302) 855-7830.