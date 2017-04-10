Shirley Shawe will continue to seek TransPerfect shareholder meeting

“I am glad that my lawyers have correctly worked through the Delaware law that allows me to save this company by voting with Ms. Elting to break deadlock. I very much hope that Liz and her attorneys at Potter Anderson do not threaten me again. I have never heard of a judge holding someone in Contempt for trying to settle a case. Kevin Shannon must think he has Chancellor Bouchard wrapped around his pinky-finger for Potter Anderson to threaten me with something so absurd as holding me in Contempt of Court for attempting to settle. I may be 76 years old, but I will not be pushed around by bullies in suits who are putting their own agendas ahead of TransPerfect,” Shirley Shawe said.

Ms. Shawe continued, “I’m 76 years old, and my TransPerfect stock certificate is my only meaningful asset in this world, it’s my personal property and my total net worth, and the S-Corp distributions that it produces are tax-advantaged and my sole source of income, and no — I do not want to sell it for cash now, and will not do so voluntarily. Additionally, there are 4,000 employees who need their company’s owners to make decisions with their best interest at heart, and I will keep pushing until we get there. I am gratified to have the support of many employees of TransPerfect, many of whom have reached out to me and thanked me for efforts to save their successful company from the court intervention that threatens it’s existence.”

“I am asking Chancellor Bouchard to realize that there is an offer on the table that would end the dispute and keep our successful company intact. Forcing all parties to meet with a ready solution in-hand, is the best way to guarantee our employees do not need to fear the outcome of this case any longer. The only people winning from this are the Custodian, his consultants, and the lawyers,” Ms. Shawe said in closing.

Ms. Shawe’s ownership was swiftly dismissed by Chancellor as meaningless, when Bouchard asked who Ms. Shawe was going to leave her 1% share of the company to upon her death — and then concluded that, because she was elderly, her ownership rights were indistinguishable from that of her son’s, and therefore had no value or merit today.

Ms. Shawe would also like to thank Senator Colin Bonini, andoffer her public support to his recent “TransPerfect Bill” that would mandate prudent interim steps before allowing a judge to immediately jump to the “nuclear option” of a court-ordered forced sale of a profitable and solvent Delaware corporation. She will continue to pursue all avenues in the court system and legislative process, and has only just begun her fight to save TransPerfect and to preservethe jobs of its 4,000 workers.