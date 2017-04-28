Restaurant inspections added to state’s Open Data site

Open Data Delaware has added restaurant inspection violations to its offerings.

Open Data Delaware is part of an effort by the Department of State and Department of Information Technology to improve access to public information and encourage research and data analysis by individuals and the private sector.

In other jurisdictions, research has led to cost savings and other efficiencies.

In the past, such information was scattered about in sometimes obscure locations within websites of state agencies.

Open Data is expected to be a long-term effort, with additions to the site coming only with assurances of regular updates. So far, the site has more than 170 listings.

Open Data information is stored in “the cloud” with servers that are not connected to the state’s information technology system.

Click on the link below for inspection information.

https://data.delaware.gov/Health/Restaurant-Inspection-Violations/384s-wygj