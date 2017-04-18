Navient acquires JPMorgan Chase student loan portfolio and reports lower earnings

Navient released lower first-quarter 2017 financial results and the purchase of JPMorgan Chase’s $6.9 billion education loan portfolio.

“With the acquisition of nearly $7 billion of education loans, we again demonstrate our capability to successfully execute large, complex transactions for the benefit of our customers and shareholders,” said Jack Remondi, CEO of Navient. “This transaction, combined with new business processing solutions contracts in the quarter, delivers on our business strategy to add significant assets to our portfolio and grow our fee businesses.”

For the first-quarter 2017, GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net income was $88 million, compared with $181 million for the year-ago quarter.

Core earnings for the quarter were $107 million compared with $147 million during the same period a year ago.