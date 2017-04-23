April 23, 2017 by

Nanticoke gets top marks from Healthgrades

Nanticoke Health Services, Seaford, announced that it has been recognized for quality excellence fromHealthgrades: the Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Awardand the Healthgrades 2017 Outstanding Patient Experience Award.

Healthgrades is an online resource for information about physicians and hospitals. Nanticoke Health Services is the only hospital in Delaware and Maryland to receive both awards.

Only 95 out of the 3,000 hospitals evaluated for patient safety and patient experience excellence achieved both distinctions, placing Nanticoke among only 3% of hospitals nationally to receive both awards.

This distinction recognizes Nanticoke Memorial Hospital for excellent performance in safeguarding patients from serious, potentially preventable complications, as well as providing a positive experience for patients during their hospital stays.

