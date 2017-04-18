Morrison named to ‘Women Worth Watching in STEM’

Fish & Richardson announced that Susan Morrison has been named a recipient of the 2017 “Women Worth Watching in STEM” award by Profiles in Diversity Journal (PDJ).

According to PDJ, “these leaders are breaking barriers for women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers.” PDJ also noted that these women, and the companies that support them, are “an essential part of a worldwide strategy to innovate, educate, and build a more connected world.”

Morrison is the managing principal of Fish’s Delaware office. Her practice emphasizes intellectual property litigation and patent litigation across a full range of technologies, and includes substantial experience in Hatch-Waxman litigation concerning brand name and generic pharmaceuticals.

She received her J.D., summa cum laude, from Temple University Beasley School of Law in 2005 and her B.S., with high honors, in cell biology from Haverford College in 2001.