Justice Holland presented the Order of the First State

Gov. John Carney presented the Order of the First State to retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy J. Holland.

Holland, who retired at the end of March, is the longest-serving Justice in Delaware history. Carney presented Holland with the Order of the First State – an honor bestowed for meritorious service – during a retirement dinner in Wilmington on Wednesday.

“Justice Holland is an expert on the Delaware Constitution, a student of Delaware history, and has been a steady source of wisdom on Delaware’s highest court for more than three decades,” said Carney. “It is a great honor to present Justice Holland with the Order of the First State. On behalf of the people of Delaware, I thank him for his commitment to public service.”

Holland became the youngest person to serve on the Delaware Supreme Court when he was nominated by Governor Michael Castle in 1986 and confirmed by the Delaware Senate. He was re-appointed twice to additional 12-year terms, by Gov. Thomas R. Carper and most recently in 2011 by Governor Jack Markell. In 2009, he became the longest serving Justice in Delaware history.