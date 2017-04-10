Homebuyers fair slated for April 22

Families and others who want to learn more about buying a home can get information at the freeDelaware Homebuyer Fairlater this month.

The April 22 event at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers educational seminars on every aspect of home buying, as well as the chance to connect with service providers in the real estate, financing and home buying fields.

The event, now in its seventh year, typically draws between 350 and 400 people. Registration is advised and can be made atdestatehousing.com.

“The Homebuyer Fair is a great opportunity to get lots of information all in one place. We make it as simple as possible for people to learn about buying a home,” saidDelaware State Housing Authority Director Anas Ben Addi. “Our goal is to help people become better prepared and feel comfortable with the process.”

Advertisement

Seminars will cover topics such as finding properties, obtaining low-cost financing, down payment assistance, home inspections and maintenance, and budgeting. Attendees can earn credit toward HUD Homebuyer Education Certificate requirements.

The Homebuyer Fair is presented by the Delaware State Housing Authority in partnership with theDelaware Federation of Housing Counselors.