Concord High team wins national honors in design challenge

Despite businesses across America championing the “inclusion” buzzword, nearly 80 percent of people with disabilities remain left out of the workforce.

This fact is not lost on tech-savvy students from Concord High School near Wilmington.

The group won the high school of the 2017 SourceAmerica Design Challenge, a unique engineering competition where students create assistive technology to enhance workplace success and employment options for people with disabilities. Competing against of 160 teams from 26 states, these winners demonstrated, above all, the human impact and business benefits of their devices.

SourceAmerica, a national nonprofit agency with a mission to create employment opportunities for people with disabilities, hosts the Design Challenge annually to bring greater awareness of the need and the impact of assistive technology in the workplace.

Concord High School’s interactive device, the Weigh Master, was a computerized scale that provided visual and color-coded cues to help employees with disabilities weigh dog treats at Waggies by Maggie and Friends, Wilmington.