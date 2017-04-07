Comcast rolls out wireless service

Comcast is rollingoutXfinity Mobile, a new wireless service that aims to provide a point of entry in a world where many people live on their mobile devices.

Xfinity Mobile will use Verizon Wireless, the nation’s largest 4G LTE network along with Comcast’s 16 million Wi-Fi hotspots.

USA Today reported that Xfinity has a relationship with Verizon, which also competes with Comcast’s cable in this region with its Fios system.

However, the Fios System only operates on the East Coast, with the company selling off the system elsewhere and focusing on wireless.

Meanwhile, rival AT&T has acquired DirectTV and offers streaming of programming to “cord cutters” through their broadband systems.

“We’re doing mobile differently by bringing our customers the best networks and a product designed to save them money in an increasingly data-driven world,” said Greg Butz, president of Comcast Mobile. “Mobility is more important than ever to consumers, so we’ve designed Xfinity Mobile the way mobile should be – a simple solution for internet and entertainment in and out of the home.”

Xfinity Mobile benefits customers by bundling wireless service with Comcast’s other Xfinity experiences. With Xfinity Mobile, customers only pay for the gigabytes they use, with the flexibility to easily switch back-and-forth between data options using the Xfinity Mobile app at no cost.

Customers will be able to select from popular mobile devices,including iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus – including the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Special Edition – iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE, as well as Android phones.

Comcast has long been rumored to be eying wireless carriers, such as T-Mobile and Sprint, but would face regulatory and other barriers.