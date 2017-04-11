Bayhealth to retire Kent General and Milford Memorial hospital names

Bayhealth will retirethe Kent General, and Milford Memorial names as the steel framework goes up on a new campus in Milford.

The name came about two decades ago with the merger of Kent General Hospital and Milford Memorial Hospital.

The health system will continue as Bayhealth with the biggest differences being the names of the hospitals, some outpatient and Bayhealth Medical Group physician practice locations, a release stated.

The grounds around the Kent campus will be known as Bayhealth Kent Campus with the hospital known as Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.

The new health campus being built along Route 1 in Milford will be known as Bayhealth Sussex Campus, with the hospital called Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus.

Bayhealth Milford Memorial will continue with the same name until the opening of the Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus in early 2019.

“The use of Bayhealth Campuses and Bayhealth Hospitals is important because it reflects the fact that Bayhealth is a system that brings more than a hospital to our communities,” said Bayhealth CEO Terry Murphy. “We bring comprehensive ambulatory, diagnostic and outpatient care as well. We are proud of the legacies that Kent General and Milford Memorial have provided for our communities both before and after the merger.”

The changes may include updated language on signage, correspondence and marketing materials, and the names of some Bayhealth Medical Group physician offices.