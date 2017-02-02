2nd hold-up attempt at Bear restaurant leads troopers to offer robbery tips

A Bear restaurant has been hit with its second hold-up attempt in recent weeks.

Click here for a report on the previous robbery.

The initial investigation has determined the incident occurred at approximately 9:47 p.m. Monday night three male suspects confronted an employee of the Hibachi Restaurant, at 1160 Pulaski Highway, Bear.

The employee was taking out the trash and closing the business for the night when the suspects threw the employee to the ground and took his cell phone and money.

The victim was then ordered to open the doors to the restaurant as one of the suspects displayed an unknown make and model handgun.

The suspects forced the victim back inside and attempted to get another employee to come over. After the employee had refused to come over, the suspects fled the rear door of the business. There were no injuries.

The suspects forced the victim back inside and attempted to get another employee to come over. After that employee had refused, the suspects fled the rear door of the business. There were no injuries.

The first suspect was described as a black male 20-30 years of age. He was last seen wearing dark clothing with his face covered. He was also armed with a gun. The second suspect was described as a black male 20-30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a red jacket with his face covered.

The third suspect was also described as a black male between 20-30 years of age. He was last seen wearing lighter colored clothing with his face covered.

There is no further physical or clothing description for the suspects available at this time. No video surveillance footage is available.

Following the robbery attempt, State Police advised the business community that robbery prevention is something business owners need to cover with new hires as well as current employees on a regular basis.

Methods used in discouraging a robbery

Lock unused doors.

Avoid working alone. If you must work alone, turn on a radio or TV so robbers think more people are in the business.

Vary the schedule and route you take for your bank deposits each day, keep only the necessary cash on hand.

Make sure your cash register is clearly visible to passers-by.

Avoid placing signs or displays near windows that block visibility from the street.

Display signs at entrances and exits indicating that safes require secondary keys that are not in possession of employees.

Advertise your security alarm system with signs in visible locations.

Place color markings at the exits to estimate the suspect’s height as they leave.

A robbery may be over in less than a minute. You need a quick eye to get a good look at the robber. That’s why some stores place hidden cameras behind cash registers.

If a robbery occurs

Call police immediately by dialing 9-1-1, before calling anyone else.

Never refuse to turn over cash to a robber.

Remain calm. You will be able to give a better description to the police. Most robbers do not harm the victim.

Do not resist. Cooperate with the robber, but do not volunteer any information or do anything other than what he asks. He may be armed and may harm you or others if you do not cooperate. Listen carefully and pay attention to the robber’s appearance and demeanor.

Try to avoid sudden moves.

The most important thing to do if you’re robbed is to do as you’re told and observe the situation. The description of the suspect that you give to the police may be the only information they have to work with.

After a robbery

Wait until the suspect has left the store and then sound the alarm.

Call 9-1-1. Tell the dispatcher the name and address of your business. Give a brief description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle if known.

Ask customers to stay and wait for the police.

When your witnesses have agreed to stay, lock the doors until the police arrive.

Preserve the crime scene and make sure the witnesses are aware that they should not touch anything that the suspect may have touched.

Ask all witnesses and staff members to write down their observations of the suspect description.

If anyone has any information in reference to the above incident they are asked to contact the Robbery Unit at Troop 2 at 302-365-8566. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333