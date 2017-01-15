Proposal deadline nears for Wilmington transportation center

The Delaware Department of Transportation and Delaware Transit Corp. (DART) are working on a public/private venture to construct a multi-million dollar Wilmington Transit Center on state-owned land just east of Walnut Street and north of Front Street, adjacent to the train station.

The selected private entity would, at its expense, design, build, maintain and operate a parking and transit facility by way of a lease.

In return, DTC would have at least nine bus bays on the ground floor of the parking deck, an area for bus staging, accommodations for future electric bus recharging and bus driver facilities.

The News Journal mentioned Wilmington-based contractor EDiS and Wilmington-based public parking operator, Colonial, as the companies involved in the project.

EDiS President Brian DiSabatino stated that it is too early in the process to comment on the center.

Based on the success of the project, there may be an opportunity for revenue sharing.

Governor Jack Markell said, “Public-private partnerships are so important to the economic vitality of this state. These types of partnerships foster innovative opportunities to deliver transportation projects that save the taxpayers time and money, by maximizing efficiencies and tapping the strengths of each partner.”

Transportation Secretary Jennifer Cohan said, “Under Governor Markell’s leadership, innovation has been key to many transportation projects recently completed such as the Diverging Diamond, and I-95 deck replacement. This Public-Private Partnership is a great opportunity work with the business community to construct the Transit Center with minimal cost to the public. Through our traditional design and construction methods, this project would take nearly five years to complete. Utilizing the Public-Private Partnership, this project will be completed in half the time.”

“This is an important project for the thousands of people who rely daily on public transportation in Wilmington and for the managers of the transit systems who we rely on to move citizens efficiently to their destinations,” said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. “A vibrant, responsive transportation system is key for a city like ours that is welcoming more people each year to live, work and enjoy Wilmington. I am grateful to the Governor and Transportation Secretary and all of those who have supported the transit center concept.”

When completed, the intermodal transit center, connecting more than 23 DART bus routes, daily SEPTA and Amtrak trains, intercity buses and taxis.The final proposal is due March 7 and the Transit Center could open as early as spring 2019.