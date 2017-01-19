Lidl holding hiring fare in preparation for expansion in Delaware

German grocer Lidl is holding a hiring fair new Newark, even though no store sites have yet been announced.

The first public hiring event in Delaware will be held on January 24-25. The two-day event will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at the Four Points by Sheraton in Newark.

Lidl noted that the starting salary for store management positions will be up to $60,000 per year, plus benefits, which can include health, dental and vision plans, and a 401(k) retirement plan with a company match.

Starting salaries for store supervisors will be up to $17.50 per hour, plus benefits.

“Accepted candidates will play an important role in introducing Lidl to customers in the area when the retailer opens its first stores in the U.S. no later than 2018,” a release stated.

“We are still early along in our expansion, and are not addressing each site at this stage, ” Lidl spokesman William Hargrove stated. “However, I can tell you that we are preparing a number of sites in the state. Delaware is certainly an area of focus for us right now, and our hiring event next week will be in support of that.”

One Lidl site said to be under study is the Vince’s Sports Center location off Route 4 in the Brookside area south of Newark, the Newark Post reported.

Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 27 countries.

Lidl has established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, VA and has announced regional headquarters and distribution centers in Spotsylvania County, VA, Alamance County, NC; and Cecil County, MD.

In Europe, the company is a rival to no-frills grocery Aldi, which recently opened stores in Middletown and Camden in Delaware.

European retailers see an opening for grocers. Walmart, the nation’s largest grocery is viewed as vulnerable due, in part, to its low rating among consumers.

In addition, the grocery industry has been consolidating with companies closing stores and the European parent companies of Giant and Food Lion merging.