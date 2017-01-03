Great Dames announces membership program

Great Dames Announces Exciting Membership Program! The “Great Dames Circle” is Launched!

Citing popular demand from thousands of women who have attended Great Dames events, the nonprofit announced a new membership program.Participants will enjoy extensive privileges, including:

Features include:

An invitation to the Great Dames annual members-only event

Early access to purchase tickets to the Great Dames Powerful Conversations Series at early-bird members-only rates (every prior series has sold out.)

Voting privileges in the Great Dames Ideas Competition (only members will vote for the winner.)

The ability to join a new Great Dames Peer-to-Peer Advisory Circle at an additional cost.

Individual Great Dames business cards.

Ability to sponsor an “Aspiring Dame” (under-30) to join the “Great Dames Circle” for NO additional cost. (that’s two memberships for the price of one).

Great Dames believes in the power of every woman. Members of the “Great Dames Circle” will help women of all ages and walks of life activate their purpose and passion at work, in communities, and their personal lives, a release stated.

Great Dames holds events at Harry’s Savoy Grill in north Wilmington The organization, which operates in the Delaware Valley and Delaware, recently expanded to Rochester, NY.

For more information, contact Sharon Kelly Hake at SharonHake@Great-Dames.com.