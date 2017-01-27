Firefly releases 2017 music line-up

Firefly Music Festival has released its line-up for the June 15-18 music festival in the Dover Downs Woodlands area. The line-up ranges from Chance the Rapper to Bob Dylan. Other performers include Muse, 21 Pilots and Weezer.

Firefly 2017 has touted its status as the first “fan-curated” festival, releasing a video that seemed to indicate that 21 Pilots was a top pick.

Firefly has carved out a solid niche in the regional music scene with offerings that appeal to 20 and 30 somethings with the funds to attend the event and pay for amenities that include craft beer, upscale food offerings and “glamping,” or upscale camping.

The event brings millions of dollars to the state and a Dover area economy that has struggled with a long-running attendance drop at the two NASCAR weekends at Dover International Speedway.

The track does get a small cut of the revenues from Firefly, which is held on track property.