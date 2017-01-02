January 2, 2017 by

DuPont CEO Breen to keynote State Chamber dinner

Edward_Breen_hirezDuPont CEO Edward Breen will be the keynote speaker at the  Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s  180th Annual Dinner.

The dinner also features the presentation of the Josiah Marvel  Cup, the state’s top professional, business and service award.

The identity of the recipient is kept secret until the event, which is attended by a who’s who of political and business leaders.

The Marvel  award is named after a Wilmington lawyer who led efforts to make Delaware into a corporate services and law center and helped reorganize the State Chamber. Present-day Corporation Service Co. was   co-founded by Marvel. The dinner could be the first formal community appearance for Breen who has led a controversial restructuring and sale of the company that was founded along the banks of the Brandywine two centuries ago  as a gunpowder mill.

Under Breen, DuPont has cut its headcount by 1,700 jobs in Delaware. A proposed merger with Dow Chemical Co.  is now under review by European regulators.

Following that merger, the combined companies plan to split off into three publicly traded entities. Two of  those companies, including the flagship agricultural businesses, will be based in Delaware.

Prior to heading DuPont, Breen served as CEO of conglomerate Tyco, which underwent a similar restructuring.

The dinner is slated for Monday, January 9, 2017, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront beginning at 4:45 p.m. Cheryl Corn at ccorn@dscc.com or (302) 576-6572 for more information about    attending the 180th Annual Dinner.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Comments are closed.