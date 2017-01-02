DuPont CEO Breen to keynote State Chamber dinner

DuPont CEO Edward Breen will be the keynote speaker at the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s 180th Annual Dinner.

The dinner also features the presentation of the Josiah Marvel Cup, the state’s top professional, business and service award.

The identity of the recipient is kept secret until the event, which is attended by a who’s who of political and business leaders.

The Marvel award is named after a Wilmington lawyer who led efforts to make Delaware into a corporate services and law center and helped reorganize the State Chamber. Present-day Corporation Service Co. was co-founded by Marvel. The dinner could be the first formal community appearance for Breen who has led a controversial restructuring and sale of the company that was founded along the banks of the Brandywine two centuries ago as a gunpowder mill.

Under Breen, DuPont has cut its headcount by 1,700 jobs in Delaware. A proposed merger with Dow Chemical Co. is now under review by European regulators.

Following that merger, the combined companies plan to split off into three publicly traded entities. Two of those companies, including the flagship agricultural businesses, will be based in Delaware.

Prior to heading DuPont, Breen served as CEO of conglomerate Tyco, which underwent a similar restructuring.

The dinner is slated for Monday, January 9, 2017, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront beginning at 4:45 p.m. Cheryl Corn at ccorn@dscc.com or (302) 576-6572 for more information about attending the 180th Annual Dinner.