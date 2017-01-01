Delaware finishes 31st in state health rankings

Delaware finished in the middle of the pack in a health survey from United Healthcare.

The ranking of 31st among the 50 states saw Hawaii ranking first and Mississippi finishing at the bottom.

“We have made important strides across the country against public health challenges; however, we are at a crossroads between a healthier future as a nation and a future in which troubling public health measurements become increasingly common,” said Reed Tuckson, M.D., external senior medical adviser to United Health Foundation. “Of particular concern is the first-time rise in cardiovascular deaths, despite all the medical advances in this area. This data provides a roadmap for states, local communities and the public health sector to work together to get ahead of the challenges coming.”

Delaware ranked higher than the national average in the percentage of children in poverty, cardiovascular deaths and people without health insurance.

On the negative side, drug deaths, violent deaths, diabetes, inactivity, infant mortality and a lack of dentists factored into the lower-than-average ranking.

Delaware has worked to reduced its infant mortality rank that at one time ranked among the worst in the nation. However, rankings indicate the state has a ways to go to meet the national average.

Delaware was also a pioneer in restricting smoking in public places, with the state’s percentage of smokers running slightly below the national average.

Work is now under way among health care systems and the state on lowering the state’s diabetes rate and other chronic diseases that lead to high heath care costs in the state.