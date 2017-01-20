Comcast Foundation awards $1.86 million in grants

The Comcast Foundation awarded more than $1.86 million in grants to 49 nonprofit organizations located in Comcast’s Freedom Region, which serves Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey and northern Delaware, in 2016.

The grants support programs aimed at the Comcast Foundation’s areas of focus – expanding digital literacy, promoting community service, and building tomorrow’s leaders.

Boys & Girls Clubs chapters in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware were among the organizations receiving funding.

“Comcast is proud to award these grants to our partner organizations to connect and strengthen the communities we serve,” said Jim Samaha, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Freedom Region. “Thanks to the tireless and invaluable work of these nonprofit organizations, our Region is a better place to call home.”Organizations receiving Comcast Foundation grants across the region included

The Comcast Foundation was founded by Comcast Corporation in June 1999 to provide charitable support to qualified non-profit organizations. More information about the Foundation and its programs is available at www.comcast.com/community.