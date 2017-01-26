Bethany Ocean Suites partnering with community organizations in ’17

Bethany Beach Ocean Suites by Marriott will partner with six local community and charitable organizations throughout 2017.

In addition to these partnerships, the hotel will also work directly with the town of Bethany Beach on a variety of initiatives to benefit area residents, according to a release.

“Even though we’ve only been open since July of 2015, it’s been our top priority to team up with groups that provide valuable services for our community and the region,” says Katherine Saad, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Given our location, accommodations, and facilities, there’s a lot that we’re able to contribute to support their amazing work and help make their events successful.”

BBOS began their 2017 community initiatives with a New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, which has become an annual event in Bethany Beach. The free event, which took place on the boardwalk near the hotel’s beachfront, featured the ceremonial dropping of a seven-foot beach ball at midnight. DJ music, free party favors, gift bags, and hot chocolate were furnished by the hotel and culinary partner 99 Sea Level Restaurant to over 250 local revelers.

“Bethany Beach Ocean Suites has improved the quality of life in our town and our surrounding communities,” says Lew Killmer, Vice Mayor of Bethany Beach. “Their dedicated commitment to Bethany Beach and their support of local charitable organizations will be a driving force for positive change throughout the year.”

The hotel will also partner with the following organizations in 2017, the release noted:

Focus Multisports

A non-profit organization that organizes races to benefit local charitable organizations, including Athletes to End Alzheimer’s and the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company.

Justin’s Beach House

A charitable organization that supports and maintains a home in Bethany Beach where families with cancer can have a place of respite and enjoyment. The hotel will provide complimentary hosting in its Blue Water Ballroom for the organization’s annual Beauty on the Beach fundraising event and donate a free two-night stay as a raffle prize.

Delaware Botanic Gardens

A public botanic garden in southern Delaware. BBOS has donated complimentary meeting rooms and guest rooms to support the organization’s fundraising initiatives.

Ryan Scott Kappes Foundation

A charitable organization that provides financial assistance to families of critically ill children across the United States so that they can remain together during extended hospitalizations. BBOS provides complimentary hosting in its Blue Water Ballroom for the Foundation’s annual fundraising event.

St. Ann’s Men’s Club

A charitable organization that provides a variety of services to the Bethany Beach community – including donating books to area schoolchildren, running an emergency fund for local families and individuals in need of assistance, and funding the packing and delivery of meals to needy community members. The hotel provides complimentary hosting in its Blue Water Ballroom for the Club’s annual fundraising event.

Operation SEAs the Day