Year in Review: Dems remain in charge

While the biggest surprise came in the presidential race, Delaware saw its share of changes in 2016 state and local races.

The state remained solidly Democratic, although both Kent and Sussex Counties went for Republican billionaire businessman Donald Trump.

Also, the winning margin of Democrat Hillary Clinton in Delaware was on the weak side when compared to other Democrats.

Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester was elected as the state’s first African-American and female member of Congress and State Sen. Bethany Hall-Long became Lieutenant Governor, a post that can be a stepping-stone to the governor’s office.

Cong. and former Lt. Gov. John Carney, frustrated eight years earlier in the race for governor when State Treasurer Jack Markell jumped to the head of the line, easily the election over State Sen. Colin Bonini.

One ray of hope came when Anthony Delcollo, a lawyer, was elected to the state Senate from a blue collar area that includes the now-closed GM Boxwood plant, which is now slated for demolition.

Delcollo also did not take shots at Presidential candidate Trump, who had support in the Democratic district.

His victory puts control of the Senate within striking distance for Republicans, with an election earlier this year for the seat held by Lt. Gov.-Elect Hall-Long in the Middletown area.

The biggest changes came in the City of Wilmington and New Castle County.

The drama actually ended in the September in the heavily Democratic county when political unknown Matt Meyer won out over long-time County Executive Tom Gordon and Mike Purzycki narrowly triumphed over a crowded field in the race for Wilmington mayor.

Current Mayor Dennis Williams finished in the middle of the pack and Gordon failed to pick up support among influential groups such as county employees.

This time around, the past alliance between Williams and Gordon that gave the county executive the African American vote in Wilmington did not work out. due to the current mayor’s troubles that included spurning state money aimed at helping the city reduce a homicide rate that led it to be dubbed “Murdertown USA” in a widely read Newsweek article.

The current mayor struggled with a puzzling stance that included the spurning of state money aimed at helping the city reduce a homicide rate that led it to be dubbed “Murdertown USA” in a widely read Newsweek article.

Meanwhile, Carney and legislators will face a growing budget-spending gap that could total more than $300 million.