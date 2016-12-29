Year in Review: Building a vibrant tech community





Delaware saw progress in building a more vibrant technology community in 2016.

Big news came at the end of the year when the University of Delaware was named as the location of the biopharmaceutical-based unit of the Manufacturing USA Institute

The selection comes with a quarter of a billion dollars in public and private funding for work in manufacturing biopharmaceutical drugs that are made to battle cancer and other diseases.

Unlike chemical-based drugs, biopharmaceuticals may be made in relatively small quantities to fight specific types of lung and other types of cancer.

Meanwhile, The Mill, a start-up community in downtown Wilmington that is already expanding its square footage at the Nemours Building.

The Mill, working with other organizations, also took over operations of Theater N, in cooperation with the organization that operates The Grand and The Playhouse on Rodney Square.

The theater shows art films and is also available for corporate meetings.

Downtown also saw a long-time co-working company Stat International open new and upgraded space on Orange Street.

A short distance away in Hercules Plaza, the 1313 Innovation community affiliated with regional co-working space provider Benjamin’s Desk. The alliance will provide members with options for space and services when traveling or working elsewhere in the Delaware Valley.

Also, NextFab will open what is known as “maker space” in downtown Wilmington.

NextFab uses a membership model that allows hobbyists, start-ups and artisans to use a variety of equipment for their work. Members will also have access to more specialized equipment at the organization’s two sites in Philadelphia.

In Newark, Delaware Technology Park opened “wet labs” that can be used by start-ups at the University of Delaware STAR Campus.

The lack of such lab space has been cited as a a drawback in efforts to build new companies in the science area.

One technology star in the state saw layoffs in 2016. SevOne was mum on the subject as its co-founders departed the company, which had moved its headquarters to Boston in 2015 with no warning.

The company is controlled by Bain Capital, which dresses up companies for sale of public offerings of stock.

SevOne got its start in Delaware. It provides monitoring hardware and software for large corporate data networks.

Financial technology or fin tech emerged as a big player in the local economy as large financial institutions focused on apps and other tools that allow people and businesses to do more banking online.

One example was Zenbanx, which uses a mobile app that allows customers to move their money into various currencies.

Demand for coders and other technology professionals led to the formation of nonprofit organization Zip Code Wilmington.

The organization is gaining national recognition for its effort that involves a “boot camp” that has led to many students getting high-paying jobs at financial institutions. The federal government is also opening the door to financial aid for students selected for such programs.