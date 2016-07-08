Goldey-Beacom, Delaware Law School offer path to juris doctor degree

Goldey-Beacom College (GBC) and Widener University Delaware Law School have entered an articulation agreement that will give GBC undergraduate students the opportunity to attend Delaware Law School and earn a juris doctor degree.

Two special admissions programs have been introduced: the 3+3 Early Admission Program (EAP) and the Express or Guaranteed Admission Program (EGAP). Both programs include a commitment by the law school to award renewable merit scholarships to students who pursue study under the agreements.

Under the agreement’s 3+3 Early Admission Program, students will be admitted to Delaware Law School if they successfully complete all major and core curriculum requirements and complete 75 percent of their bachelor’s degree requirements at GBC. They must also earn a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher and meet the law school’s admissions criteria.

Under the agreement’s Express or Guaranteed Admission Program, students who are graduating after a traditional four-year track of undergraduate study will be admitted to Delaware Law School if they complete all GBC degree requirements, earn a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher and meet the law school’s admissions criteria.

Delaware Law School will award minimum $10,000 merit scholarships to all GBC students who meet the criteria for the 3+3 EAP or EGAP and attend Delaware Law School full time. The awards will be renewable provided students remain in good academic standing.

“While delivering excellence in education is our priority, time and money have become important factors in career planning. With the EAP agreement in place, our students will be able to earn a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctor degree in six years while saving one year’s time and as much as $30,000 in tuition,” said GBC President Gary L. Wirt.

Wirt continued, “Goldey-Beacom College is committed to providing innovative programs that meet student needs and offer the best opportunities for career success.”

Delaware Law School Dean Rod Smolla said he was pleased to see the two schools collaborate. “This agreement outlines an outstanding education plan created by two schools that are committed to helping students along the path to engaging careers,” Smolla said. “Those who choose to pursue law as their profession will find enormous possibilities for meaningful lives.”

Widener University offers the Delaware Law School campus in north Wilmington.

Founded in 1886, GBC offers graduate and undergraduate degrees with majors in psychology, economics, criminal justice, English and all areas of business. With alumni from 26 states and 66 nations, GBC is located in Pike Creek Valley, a suburb of Wilmington, Delaware. The College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the Accreditation Council of Business Schools and Programs and the International Assembly of Collegiate Business Education.