Young Conaway attorneys, staff build filters that will bring safer water to communities

More than 100 Young Conaway staff members and attorneys worked together to build water filters in an assembly line process. Representatives from Wine to Water including the CEO David Cuthbert oversaw the process.

The water filters that will bring clean water to communities both in the United States and abroad.

“Our goal in organizing this event is to capture the entire firm’s collaborative and caring spirit to bring clean water, our most basic need, to others around the globe,” said Michael R. Nestor, a partner in the firm’s Bankruptcy Section, and a member of the firm’s management committee. “We are so inspired by the work that Wine To Water does and the numerous communities it helps. Unfortunately, the recent hurricanes have depleted their supply of water filters, so the filters we build will fill an immediate need.”

Wine To Water is an international nonprofit organization committed to providing clean water to those in need. Young Conaway built 300 filters at its event.

Wine To Water uses local people to develop leaders in the country they are serving, and educate them on proper water and sanitation methods. To learn more about Wine To Water, visit www.winetowater.org.

