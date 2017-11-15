WSFS and associates make $31,064 donation to hurricane relief efforts

WSFS Financial Corporation, the parent company of WSFS Bank, and its associates recently donated $31,064 to help communities in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico with rebuilding and shelter efforts after hurricanes hit those areas.

The Delmarva Chapter of the American Red Cross accepted the donation at WSFS’s headquarters in Wilmington.

“WSFS Associates have a history of rallying for communities in need through donations and thousands of volunteer hours each year,” said Vernita Dorsey, senior vice president and director of community strategy. “While the communities we serve were not directly hit by the storms, WSFS Associates certainly felt their impact through family and friends living in states that continue to recover. We hope these funds will help families in need as the holidays approach.”

More than two months after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, communities continue to recover from record-level floods that displaced thousands who remain homeless. Hurricane Irma made a September 10 landfall in Florida causing damage up the entire peninsula. And Puerto Ricans on the island have significant needs as they rebuild from catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Maria. The three hurricanes made landfall as powerful Category 4 storms.

WSFS Associates donated $11,064, which was matched by WSFS at $2 for every dollar donated up to $10,000.

