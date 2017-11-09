Women’s Expo going strong on its 27th anniversary 

Happy Friday,

The Entrepreneurial & Business Women’s Expo will mark its 27th anniversary on Tuesday.

I happened to be around for the launch of the event. It all started when Dian Taylor moved back to Delaware to help out in the family business and thought a business event for women would be a good fit.

She went on to launch the first event and my employer at the time, The Delaware Business Review was happy to be a sponsor.

Taylor went on to become the successful CEO of Artesian Water, now Artesian Resources.

The Delaware Business Review and later the Delaware Business Ledger continued to serve as sponsors as the event continued to grow.

One highlight was the selection of the Entrepreneurial Woman of the Year, who is always chosen by previous winners. I sat in on the selection a few times and marveled at the thoroughness of the process.

A year ago, Delaware Business Now became a contributing sponsor. Much has changed over the years. Along with growing attendance has come more awards. Still, the event has not lost the qualities that have led to it to prosper.

This year, a record 500 will be in attendance for the expo luncheon at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, with 130 exhibitors on hand, including Delaware Business Now. If you are in the area, stop by and say hello.

Enjoy your weekend. The Business Now newsletter returns on Monday. – Doug Rainey, Publisher

