A winner take all economy  in first quarter?

Good morning everyone,

News about Delaware’s monthly unemployment rate has mainly brought yawns.

In the past several months the rate has stayed uncomfortably close to 5 percent, with October’s figure at 4.8 percent, well above the nation’s 4.1 percent rate.

The figure has been puzzling to some, given the large number of openings in some categories. Sadly the openings have come in entry level jobs or technical positions where candidates are few.

Despite those pressures, wages have been stagnant or worse. In 2016, the state Department of Labor reported pay fell by four-tenths of one percent.

For that reason, it appeared to come as good news to state labor market officials when they detected an income upturn in the first quarter.In the end, it turned out that much of the $717 million, 10.6 percent bump in wages in the first quarter came from categories with high pay and generous bonuses.

Five companies accounted for $250 million of that figure, with the management of companies (headquarters) category seeing wages rising by 37.5 percent.Other high-paying industries also racked up double-digit gains. Alas, retail and restaurants saw gains in the low single-digits, the department reported.

Moving into the second quarter, wages were up only 2.2 percent from the same period a year ago. Even so, corporate management jobs managed to rack up an 11 percent gain.

To some, the gains might be seen as a reward for hard work and a good college education.It could also be a sign of a winner take all economy that comes with all sorts of negatives. – Doug Rainey, publisher.

