Whayland named construction manager for Long Neck apartment complex

The Wayland Co.Laurel has been named the construction manager for a new 204 unit residential complex to be built in the Long Neck area.

Known as Carillon Woods, the development is the latest project of the Ocean Atlantic Companies, a developer Whayland has worked for in the recent past.

“We’re certainly happy that Ocean Atlantic was pleased with our past work and has called on us again, this time to help them erect what is sure to be one of the region’s finest residential communities,” says Steve Hentschel, owner, and president of Whayland. “We take a great deal of pride in forming long-lasting, mutually beneficial, relationships with our clients, and Ocean Atlantic is definitely a great Sussex County company to work with.”

Carillon Woods will be an age-restricted apartment complex, with rent costs ranging from a low of about $800 a month to a high of about $1,350 a month, according to Ocean Atlantic’s estimates.

The 27-acre site, near the Route 24 intersection with Route 5, will feature many amenities for residents, including a clubhouse, a fitness center, walking trails, a dog park, a four-season pool and bocce and pickleball courts.

The Carillon Woods community is expected to open to the public in the spring of 2019.

The most recent project Whayland completed for Ocean Atlantic was on the expansive clubhouse at the Peninsula on the Indian River Bay community, also in Long Neck.

The 35,000-square-foot clubhouse opened in the fourth quarter of 2016.

To learn more about the services offered by the Whayland Co., call 302-875-5445 or visitwww.whayland.com

