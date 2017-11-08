Westside to close community health center in Middletown

Westside Family Healthcare closing the Middletown Health Center on November 28, citing funding cuts.

Westside, a nonprofit, serves families with low incomes. It relies on state and federal funding and is facing real and threatened cuts.

“Our decision to close the Middletown health center was a painful and difficult one. We continue to face unprecedented funding challenges that remain outside of our control. A looming federal health center funding crisis, potential threats to Medicaid reimbursements, and the reduction in state programmatic funding has forced us to consolidate our health centers to better serve families living in Delaware,” said Lolita A. Lopez, CEO of Westside Family Healthcare. “Westside has proudly served Middletown since 2012, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for our patients during this change. Our team is working diligently to notify patients and we are deeply committed to ensuring continuity of care.”

Westside’s Middletown care team will move to the Bear health center in Fox Run Shopping Center, 15 miles north of Middletown.

Advertisement

Patients will have access to services at other health centers located in Newark, Dover and Wilmington.

Westside stated in a release announcing the closing that the “greater Middletown area will remain part of our service area and we will continue to stay connected and engaged in activities to improve the health and well-being of Middletown families most in need.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

