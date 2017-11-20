Wesley College unveils partnership with DE Turf

Wesley College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the DE Turf Sports Complex last week to mark the partnership between the two organizations.

Wesley has teamed up with DE Turf, through a local supporter of Wesley College, to sponsor one of the twelve fields at the complex.

Wesley’s Field One is part of the largest all-synthetic turf sports complex in the mid-Atlantic at the complex south of Dover.

The sports tourism center has synthetic turf fields, five lighted fields, and a stadium with seating for 700 people. It also offers free public Wi-Fi, concessions, a multipurpose room for educational programming and on-site parking.

Advertisement

“This partnership is a win-win for everyone,” said Wesley College President Robert E. Clark II. “We are excited to have a field that our students can utilize when not being used in competition by teams from around the region and nation. Additionally, this is a great branding opportunity for our college and community. The Wesley College field and this amazing facility will help make Delaware a prized sports destination, contributing to the tourism industry as well as offering a state-of-the-art sports venue for local, regional, and national athletes.”

DE Turf has gotten off to a strong start this year by gaining events and gaining sponsorships that in addition to Wesley include M&T Bank.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

