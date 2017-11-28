Waggies by Maggie & Friends wins $10,000 top prize in M&T challenge

M&T Bank announced Waggies by Maggie & Friends was awarded the $10,000 grand prize in its first-ever Understanding What’s Important Business Challenge,.

Waggies by Maggie & Friends is a Wilmington-area nonprofit dog treat company that provides employment opportunities for persons with intellectual disabilities.

The $10,000p prize will be used for additional equipment to improve their baking process as a way to grow and provide job opportunities.

Janssen’s Market, the first retail store to carry Waggies dog treats, nominated Waggies.

“At M&T Bank, we understand the impact that local businesses have on our communities. They create jobs, drive economic growth, and improve quality of life by giving back to local charities and nonprofit organizations,” said Eric Feldstein, M&T Bank senior vice president, and manager of business banking.“We launched the Understanding What’s Important Business Challenge to celebrate the community impact of local businesses, and we are so pleased to congratulate Waggies by Maggie & Friends and Janssen’s Market as well as all of the organizations that took part in this initiative for all they do to make their communities the best they can be.”

M&T received nearly 500 submissions from businesses throughout its footprint. Five were selected as finalists, and the public was given an opportunity to vote online for their favorite. More than 20,000 votes were cast to help determine the winning organization.

M&T awarded $1,000 prize grants today to the remaining four finalists, which included:

To learn more about the grand-prize winner, the four finalist organizations and their nominating businesses, visit: https://bank.mtb.com/BusinessContest

The grand-prize winner was selected based upon independent scoring criteria that most heavily weighed the public vote and also considered other key factors, including the impact of the prize money, why the community organization is important to the nominating business and the business’ involvement with the organization.

Founded in November 2007, Waggies by Maggie & Friends produces all-natural dog treats, Over the last 10 years, Janssen’s Market has helped them buy equipment, design packaging for retail distribution and offered ongoing business advice and support. To learn more about Waggies, visit http://waggies.org.

